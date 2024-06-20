ABBATH Kicks Off Return To The Raven Realms Summer Tour 2024

Starting in Tivoli (Utrecht, NL) tonight, June 20, Norwegian metal Icon Abbath and his band will revisit the past and pay tribute to the legacy by performing a carefully selected set of old fan favourites and iconic metal anthems he co-wrote and recorded in the period 1992 - 2009. Tickets for the festivals and one-off shows are on sale now. Head here.

Abbath Doom Occulta is widely regarded as one of black and extreme metal's most prominent frontmen. For nearly three decades he fronted one of the most influential metal bands ever to emerge from Norway, Immortal.

From the early beginnings with albums such as Diabolical Fullmoon Mysticism and Battles In The North, to chart toppers “At The Heart Of Winter” and “Sons Of Northern Darkness”, Abbath has through his work with the group left a major imprint on the worldwide phenomenon that is Norwegian extreme metal.

Return To The Raven Realms Tour will be framed by the most spectacular stage show Abbath ever has undertaken in his nearly 40-year long career.

Abbath states: “I can’t wait to get back on stage this summer to perform some old favourites that I haven’t played for a long, long time. Mark my words - It’s going to be loud and epic!”

Tour dates:

June

20 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

24 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanisers

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

July

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rockfest

31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

August

1 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien

2 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

3 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dorcol Platz

5 - Lignano, Italy - Arena Alpe

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

8 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air

10 - Helsinki, Finland - HELLsinki

Lineup:

Abbath - Guitar & Vocals

Ole Andre Farstad - Guitar

Andreas Salbu - Bass

Ukri Suvilehto - Drums

(Photo - Francisco Munoz)