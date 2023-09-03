ABBATH Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 18th, Norwegian black metallers Abbath - featuring founding Immortal member Abbath Doom Occulta - performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"To War!"

"The Artifex"

"Dream Cull"

"Battalions" (I)

"Ashes Of The Damned"

"Hecate"

"Dread Reaver"

"Harvest Pyre"

"One By One" (Immortal)

"Winterbane"

"Endless"

Back in April, Immortal guitarist / vocalist Demonaz spoke with Finland's Chaoszine to discuss the band's new album, War Against All, his relationship with former members, and what lies ahead for the band. War Against All was released on May 26th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Demonaz on his current relationship with former Immortal members Abbath and Horgh:

"It's been some time (since I've seen them) but I think that's natural. They're busy with their stuff and I'm busy with my stuff. It's not like the old days where we were meeting up very often, but for me there's no bitterness. I've moved on and they've moved on. Abbath has said a lot of things (about a reunion) but I think he forgot to tell me (laughs)."

Abbath left Immortal in March 2015 over a trademark dispute regading the band name. Horgh exited in August 2020 for the same reason.