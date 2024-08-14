ABBATH Performs IMMORTAL Classics “Damned In Black”, “Withstand The Fall Of Time” Live In Budapest; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
August 14, 2024, 2 minutes ago
Norwegian metal icon Abbath recently wrapped up the Return To The Raven Realms Tour. Abbath and his band revisited the past and pay tribute to the legacy by performing a carefully selected set of old fan favourites and iconic metal anthems he co-wrote and recorded in the period 1992 - 2009.
Abbath performed live in Budapest, Hungary on August 6 – checked out fan-filmed video below of the performance of Immortal classics “Damned In Black” and “Withstand The Fall Of Time”:
Return To The Raven Realms Tour featured the most spectacular stage show Abbath ever has undertaken in his nearly 40-year long career.
Lineup:
Abbath - Guitar & Vocals
Ole Andre Farstad - Guitar
Andreas Salbu - Bass
Ukri Suvilehto - Drums