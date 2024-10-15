ABBATH To Perform Headlining Set At Inferno Festival Norway 2025; "The Black Metal Bus" With ANDERS ODDEN Returns

Inferno Festival Norway 2025 is scheduled to take place in Oslo, Norway from April 17-20. Organizers have issued the following update:

Inferno Festival Norway 2025 is pleased to now welcome the next set of bands to the highly anticipated lineup, which will once again take place in Oslo (NO) from April 17-20 for another blasphemous Easter! The festival now welcomes Abbath Doom Occulta among the already esteemed headliners, who will perform a very special set from his career with his former band, as well as sets from Cadaver, Kirkebrann, Negative Plane, Udåd, Malum, Feral Nature, and Vingulmork to the lineup! Tickets and passes can be found here.

The full lineup is now as follows with more TBA: Behemoth, Satyricon, Abbath, 1349, Rotting Christ, Septicflesh, Batushka, Tsjuder, Aura Noir, Tiamat, Kylesa, Necrophobic, Blood Incantation, Dødheimsgard, The Black Dahlia Murder, Cadaver, Coven, Schammasch, Gaerea, Aeternus, Seth, In the Woods..., Celeste, Non Est Deus, Kirkebrann, Negative Plane, Abyssic, Spectral Wound, Lamentaria, Crest of Darkness, Nattverd, Attan, Angist, Bythos, Schwein, Ponte del Diavolo, Thus, Syn, Vorbid, Hate Angel, Violent Magic Orchestra, John Cxnnor, Bismarck, Magister Templi, Rosa Faenskap, Aasar, Nel Buio, Svart Lotus, Malum, Udåd, Vingulmork, Uma, Messier 16, Dizmal, Feral Nature, :Bolverk:, Arv, IHXHI, + more TBA.

The Black Metal Bus sightseeing with Anders Odden is back!

Join us on a tour of some of the places that marked the beginning of the legend of Norwegian black metal. Guide: Anders Odden (Cadaver, Celtic Frost, Order). The myths about the early history of Norwegian black metal are many. Countless documentaries, films, and books have tried to find answers to what happened in Norway in the early ‘90s. Being able to visit the places where these events took place, with someone who was there, makes it a personal journey.

Through his record store, Helvete, and his band, Mayhem, Øystein Aarseth, aka Euronymous, became a key figure in the scene. He both inspired and promoted all the early bands in the Norwegian metal scene, such as Emperor, Darkthrone, Immortal, Burzum, and others. He was later killed by Varg Vikernes, aka Greven, the notorious leader of Burzum, in his apartment on August 10, 1993, after a year of turmoil in the growing underground scene in Oslo and Bergen.

This date marked the end of an era. The small scene, which had been unknown to the public until then, became infamous in the tabloid media and made headlines far beyond Norway.

Anders Odden formed his first black metal band, Slaught, in 1986 after attending a Mayhem rehearsal at the age of 14. He was one of the pioneers of the underground scene, which involved tape trading, organizing concerts, and creating his own form of extreme metal.

He formed Cadaver in 1988 and released the first Norwegian death metal album on Earache Records in 1990. Cadaver played concerts with Darkthrone, Mayhem, Old Funeral, and many other bands that would later become important in the early Norwegian black metal scene. This excursion will feature exclusive anecdotes and personal memories of the early days of the community from someone who experienced it firsthand.

Black Metal Bus Sightseeing - A Field Trip Through Norwegian Black Metal

11:30 - Meet up with ticket in the lobby, The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel

12:00 - Departure from The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel

12:30 - Langhus Station

13:15 - Ski Cemetery

13:45 - NOSEBLEEDS RECORDS, aka “HELVETE” (1991-1993)

15:00 - Holmenkollen Chapel

16:00 - Return to The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel