ABIGAIL WILLIAMS Returns To Studio For New Album

American atmospheric black metal band Abigail Williams is in the process of recording its new studio album. It is expected to be released next year on Agonia Records.

"After two long years of contemplation, we've finally returned to the studio to revisit and refine our upcoming album," comments Ken Sorceron, founder of Abigail Williams. "The path we've walked on this creative journey has had plenty of ups and downs, but our determination to get it right has never wavered. We're aiming for a tentative release in late spring/early summer. Crafting music worth sharing has taught us that time, patience, and meticulous care are essential. We've spared no effort to ensure that this album lives up to the exceptional quality of Walk Beyond The Dark. We're truly grateful for your unwavering support, and we hope you'll find it worth the wait when the album finally lands in your hands. Stay tuned for updates as we labor to bring you our most authentic work yet."

Nearing its 20th year of existence (having been formed in 2004), Abigail Williams has upgraded its formula to a quartet, comprising Ken Sorceron (ex-Aborted, ex-The Faceless, Vale Of Pnath) on vocals and guitars, Vance Valenzuela (Vale Of Pnath) on guitars, John Porada (ex-Nachtmystium, ex-Wolvhammer) on bass and Gabe Seeber (Decrepit Birth) on drums. With Sorceron retaining his leading role, the band intends to continue its evolution and expand on its unique and intensive sound, forged throughout five studio albums, and anchored in black metal with shades of death metal & symphonic metal.

Abigail Williams' drive to create dark and powerful music debuted on the album "In the Shadow of a Thousand Suns" (2008), released on Candlelight Records, who served as the band's label for the majority of its career (excluding 2019's Walk Beyond The Dark, released on Blood Music). Their early style encompassed symphonic black metal, and underwent its first overhaul in 2010, on In The Absence Of Light. The installment saw the band drift towards more traditional black metal, but it wasn't until Becoming (2012) the group unlocked its true potential, and laid foundations for its future sound. Through The Accuser (2015) and the last album, Walk Beyond The Dark, Abigail Williams evolved significantly and dove deep into exploring new sonic perspectives, both powerful and emotionally charged.

The band is known for its intensive live act, and was last seen on stage throughout the North American Devastation of the Nation tour 2022, where it played in support of Rotting Christ and Borkanagar.

Abigail Williams has taken its name after a girl whose false accusations ignited the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. The band's logo was crafted by Christophe Szpajdel (Emperor, Moonspell, Borknagar).