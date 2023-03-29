ABIOTIC Drops "Ocean Of Worldly Suffering" Featuring TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY; Music Video

Tech death metal group, Abiotic, returns with their new single, "Ocean Of Worldly Suffering", featuring Matt Heafy of Trivium, who will produce the band's upcoming EP, due this year.

John Matos, guitarist and Abiotic leader, had this to say about the track: "'Ocean Of Worldly Suffering' is one of my favorite songs the band has ever written and I could not be more excited to get this song out to the world. Getting to collaborate with someone like Matthew K Heafy from Trivium was a dream, especially for a song like this one, where we wanted an epic, melodic, and catchy chorus. I feel like this song delivers everything we're known for; the tech, the heavy, groovy, and the melodic, with some things you might not normally hear from us. The song was mixed, mastered, and engineered by our drummer Tony Simone, who also handled art duties. This song is for anyone who feels overwhelmed with the weight of existence. Anyone who feels like they're drowning, like they're screaming out and there's no one there to pull them out of the violent current. You matter. Endure."

Stream the track here, and watch the video below: