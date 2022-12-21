ABLAZE MY SORROW, KVAEN, FATAL EMBRACE, SOULDRAINER And More Featured On New Black Lion Records Sampler

Swedish powerhouse label Black Lion Records has released its brand new sampler, Afterlife In Darkness Pt. III, featuring tracks from such artists as Fatal Embrace, Kvaen, Credic, Vananidr, RF Force and many more From the genres of black, death and heavy metal, the sampler decently unites the amazing blend of artists the label currently represents.

A download of the compilation is available here, also you can support the label and the artists with a small donation. A physical edition of this special work will be available in mid-2023.

The artwork was done by Simon Bossert and the tracklist is as follows:

Amiensus - "Mouth Of The Abyss"

Fatal Embrace - "Emperyal Doom"

Angmodnes - "Weight Of Eternity"

Defiatory - "Only War"

Credic - "Mountains Between Us"

Black Therapy - "Blindness"

Drift Into Black - "It Fell From The Sky"

IATT - "Seven Wandering Stars"

RF Force - "Old School Metal"

Souldrainer - "Where Angels Come To Die"

Echo - "My Convent"

Fäust - "When Death Spawns Fire"

Vananidir - "Awake"

Sarcator - "Grave Maggot Future"

Faustian - "Communion With Shadows"

This Ending - "My Open Wound"

Ablaze My Sorrow - "Transfiguration (The Way Of The Strong)"

Ontborg - "Steps Of Damnation"

Ironmaster - "Bringer Of Deception"

Sorrowful land -"The Cold Grey Fog Of Dawn"

Fatal Embrace - "Shadowsouls Garden"

Kvaen - "The Fire Within Him Burn"

For more info visit Black Lion Records here.