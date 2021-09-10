ABORTED Celebrate Release Of ManiaCult Album With Scooby-Doo Inspired Video For "Dementophobia"

Legendary death metal maniacs, Aborted, celebrate the release of their new bone-crushing album ManiaCult, which is officially out now. For the track “Dementophobia” the band has made very special “Scooby-Doo” inspired video clip which has been directed by Claudia Cortés Espejo. Watch below.

Says the band: “Alright Maniacs! Today is the day we can finally unleash ManiaCult upon you all in its full insanity. Lots of blood, sweat and, well, feces went into this record. We couldn’t be more proud of this piece of shit - a compliment in the Aborted world. Seriously, there are two number two songs here to make up for the lack of ass blast beaters on ‘TerrorVision.’ We hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as we did crafting it. Writing remotely is nothing new for this international band, but to unleash Wayland Thurston’s insanity upon the world live, we have to kick COVID in the mouth. See you there!”

ManiaCult is available as CD Jewelcase, Ltd. CD Box (incl. Jewelcase + bonus track, Pop-up card, Metal-Pin & shaped patch), Deluxe Gatefold LP+CD & Poster in various colors and of course on all digital platforms. Get your copy here here.

Tracklisting:

"Verderf"

"ManiaCult"

"Impetus Odi"

"Portal To Vacuity"

"Dementophobia"

"A Vulgar Quagmire"

"Verbolgen"

"Ceremonial Ineptitude"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"Grotesque"

"I Prediletti: The Folly Of The Gods"

"ManiaCult" visualizer:

“Drag Me To Hell” visualizer:

"Impetus Odi" video: