ABORTED Debut Visualizer Video For New Single "Drag Me To Hell"

Legendary death metal maniacs, Aborted, present their second unholy single, “Drag Me To Hell”, off their forthcoming album ManiaCult, which will be released worldwide on September 10 via Century Media Records.

The band comments: “Alright alright! It's good old Jack Burton here, and he's got one thing to say: get ready for the boom stick! We have such sights to show you - or rather sounds to play you - with the next single from ManiaCult, 'Drag Me To Hell'. Trust me, you're going to want to click that button and spread it before Wayland comes for YOU! We also welcome Filip Danielsson of Humanity’s Last Breath to the ManiaCult via a killer guest spot. Considering Wayland’s goal is the end of humanity, we’d say Filip’s support is a great harbinger…”

Aborted are shapeshifters, evolving from blazing deathgrind to groovier fare before settling into a technical approach on death metal. On 11th album ManiaCult, they split the difference between the over-the-top shred of TerrorVision and the dripping dark atmosphere achieved on follow-up La Grande Mascarade. That EP was their first as the current four-piece lineup, rounded out by drummer Ken Bedene, guitarist Ian Jekelis and bassist Stefano Franceschini.

ManiaCult will be officially released on Septenber 10 and will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase – all outlets

- Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster – all outlets

- Gatefold ultra clear LP+CD & Poster – Bandshop

- Gatefold neon green LP+CD & Poster - Bandshop (200 Units)

- Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD & Poster - EMP (300 Units)

- Gatefold opaque hot pinkLP+CD & Poster - Nuclear Blast (300 Units)

Disclaimer: Due to the high demand for vinyl manufacturing, production times are subject to possible delay. Everything will be done to ensure that we meet the original deadlines, and product is delivered as promised. However, customers are advised that the potential exists for delays beyond our control.

The pre-sale has officially started - so be fast and grab your copy here. The band will also offer a strictly limited amount of liquid filled vinyl and their own exclusive action figure on their band shop. Check out their band shop here.

Tracklisting:

"Verderf"

"ManiaCult"

"Impetus Odi"

"Portal To Vacuity"

"Dementophobia"

"A Vulgar Quagmire"

"Verbolgen"

"Ceremonial Ineptitude"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"Grotesque"

"I Prediletti: The Folly Of The Gods"

"Impetus Odi" video: