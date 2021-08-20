ABORTED Premier Visualizer Video For New Single "ManiaCult"

Legendary death metal maniacs, Aborted, have released the third single, the title track of their forthcoming album ManiaCult, which will be released worldwide on September 10 via Century Media Records. For that the band also invited Joe Badolato, vocalist of deathcore combo Fit For An Autopsy, to make the album's title track even more brutal.

The band comments: “Like lambs to the slaughter, Wayland takes you to your next trip after you spent the night in hell. Ghouls and Ghoulettes, we are very proud to present to you the title track of our new album ManiaCult, errr… ‘ManiaCult’!!! This song features a very special guest, our good friend and one and only Joebad from Fit For An Autopsy making sure you shake dat ass during its heavier parts. We hope you enjoy becoming part of the ManiaCult, as we have quite a few surprises left to come! We have such sights to show you...”

Aborted are shapeshifters, evolving from blazing deathgrind to groovier fare before settling into a technical approach on death metal. On 11th album ManiaCult, they split the difference between the over-the-top shred of TerrorVision and the dripping dark atmosphere achieved on follow-up La Grande Mascarade. That EP was their first as the current four-piece lineup, rounded out by drummer Ken Bedene, guitarist Ian Jekelis and bassist Stefano Franceschini.

ManiaCult will be officially released on Septenber 10 and will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase – all outlets

- Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster – all outlets

- Gatefold ultra clear LP+CD & Poster – Bandshop

- Gatefold neon green LP+CD & Poster - Bandshop (200 Units)

- Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD & Poster - EMP (300 Units)

- Gatefold opaque hot pinkLP+CD & Poster - Nuclear Blast (300 Units)

Disclaimer: Due to the high demand for vinyl manufacturing, production times are subject to possible delay. Everything will be done to ensure that we meet the original deadlines, and product is delivered as promised. However, customers are advised that the potential exists for delays beyond our control.

The pre-sale has officially started - so be fast and grab your copy here. The band will also offer a strictly limited amount of liquid filled vinyl and their own exclusive action figure on their band shop. Check out their band shop here.

Tracklisting:

"Verderf"

"ManiaCult"

"Impetus Odi"

"Portal To Vacuity"

"Dementophobia"

"A Vulgar Quagmire"

"Verbolgen"

"Ceremonial Ineptitude"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"Grotesque"

"I Prediletti: The Folly Of The Gods"

“Drag Me To Hell” visualizer:

"Impetus Odi" video: