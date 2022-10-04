ABORTED Sign With Nuclear Blast Records; "Infinite Terror" Single Due This Month

On a moonless night, metal powerhouse Nuclear Blast dared to gaze into the pitch black abyss and summoned one of the most vicious and menacing forces roaming the European death metal scene to join their ranks. Today, both of them are proud to announce that Aborted have inked a contract with Nuclear Blast.

The true scenario behind the signing of this outstanding genre pioneer might have been a bit less dramatic but the promise of an exciting future remains.

Aborted have announced their first single right in time for the kick-off of their North American Tour with Lorna Shore. "Infinite Terror" will come to haunt your dreams, destroy your ears and musically seal the devilish deal that Nuclear Blast and Aborted have closed to spread the word of brutal death metal all around the world. Pre-save the single here.

Sven de Caluwé (vocals) comments: "We couldn’t be more excited to announce our signing to Nuclear Blast — one of the premier labels for extreme music with tons of label mates we love. We are very excited to see where this mad caravan leads to next! After a very long and solid partnership with Century Media, it was time for us to try something new. To celebrate our signing with Nuclear Blast and the upcoming monster of a tour with our friends Lorna Shore, Ingested and more, we decided to unleash a new single. 'Infinite Terror' will obliterate all your senses on October 19. The song is inspired by ‘Event Horizon’ and marks the debut of new guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère). Expect something dark, imposing, and HEAVY as fuck!"

Jaap Wagemaker, A&R Nuclear Blast Europe, adds: "Nuclear Blast is very excited to announce the signing of brutal death metal maniacs Aborted. Aborted is one of the pioneers of the genre. Originally founded in Belgium, they have come a long way from the death/grind underground to creating a very successful, unique brand of horror-themed, cinematic extreme metal that’s highly compatible with today’s tech death and deathcore scenes. Aborted have influenced a lot of bands worldwide, and for many bands being invited to go on tour with Aborted meant the start of a successful career. Aborted worked on their status even more by releasing classics such as The Necrotic Manifesto and Retrogore which somehow managed to surpass that album and showcased what the band is capable of: lifting death metal to a higher level of intensity, atmosphere and brutality. Nuclear Blast and Aborted are looking forward to keep pushing the boundaries of high class brutal death metal together in the future!"

Aborted live dates:

October

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Denver, CO - Summit

13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

18 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall

20 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

With their horror-themed, cinematic extreme metal, Aborted have mastered a dark craft that’s tough to compete with. The Belgian band has been dominating the world of death metal since vocalist Sven de Caluwé formed the band 26 years ago. As the lone original member, he’s directed the band like a demented conductor.

Aborted are shapeshifters, evolving from blazing deathgrind to groovier fare before settling into a technical approach on death metal.

Their ability to compose and perform an uncompromising mix of death metal and grindcore, complemented with provocative artwork and merchandise designs, has allowed Aborted to become an essential pioneer of the extreme metal scene over the course of their career, that has seen them release 11 successful full-length albums since the mid-Nineties.

Despite the seemingly sinister image that’s portrayed by the bands wildly heavy, gore-fueled music, Aborted have actively supported charity campaigns throughout their career. They’ve donated parts of their merchandise income to “National Alliance To End Homelessness”, teamed up with other bands to launch a shirt to benefit the Ukrainian war refugees and have also been a long term member of “Metalheads Against Racism”.

Aborted are:

Sven de Caluwé - vocals

Ian Jekelis - guitars

Daniel Konradsson - guitars

Stefano Franceschini - bass

Ken Bedene - drums

(Photo - Bartek Sadowski)