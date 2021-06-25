ABORTED To Release ManiaCult Album In September; "Impetus Odi" Video Streaming

Legendary death metal maniacs Aborted, under the charismatic leadership of Sven Caluwe, have returned to take over the earth with their highly anticipated 11th studio album, ManiaCult

In cooperation with G13 Production House (Behemoth, Accept, Kreator) the band presents their most terrifying and disturbing video so far, for the first single “Impetus Odi”. Find the clip below. Viewer discretion is advised - you have been warned!

Join the ManiaCult and you can never leave - at least not with your life intact. Aborted have crafted the perfect soundtrack to this sick sect, which demands human sacrifices to summon Lovecraftian demons. The sinister sound aptly snarls and snakes like the heads that worm their way out from the cult leader’s back.

It’s the same type of authority Aborted have had over the death metal masses for the 26 years since vocalist Sven de Caluwé formed the band in Belgium. As the lone original member, he’s directed the band like a demented conductor: each musician that filters through the ranks a tendril he waves around like a baton.

Aborted are shapeshifters, evolving from blazing deathgrind to groovier fare before settling into a technical approach on death metal. On 11th album ManiaCult, they split the difference between the over-the-top shred of TerrorVision and the dripping dark atmosphere achieved on follow-up La Grande Mascarade. That EP was their first as the current four-piece lineup, rounded out by drummer Ken Bedene, guitarist Ian Jekelis and bassist Stefano Franceschini.

ManiaCult will be officially released on Septenber 10 and will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase – all outlets

- Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster – all outlets

- Gatefold ultra clear LP+CD & Poster – Bandshop

- Gatefold neon green LP+CD & Poster - Bandshop (200 Units)

- Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD & Poster - EMP (300 Units)

- Gatefold opaque hot pinkLP+CD & Poster - Nuclear Blast (300 Units)

Disclaimer: Due to the high demand for vinyl manufacturing, production times are subject to possible delay. Everything will be done to ensure that we meet the original deadlines, and product is delivered as promised. However, customers are advised that the potential exists for delays beyond our control.

The pre-sale has officially started - so be fast and grab your copy here. The band will also offer a strictly limited amount of liquid filled vinyl and their own exclusive action figure on their band shop. Check out their band shop here.

Tracklisting:

"Verderf"

"ManiaCult"

"Impetus Odi"

"Portal To Vacuity"

"Dementophobia"

"A Vulgar Quagmire"

"Verbolgen"

"Ceremonial Ineptitude"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"Grotesque"

"I Prediletti: The Folly Of The Gods"

"Impetus Odi" video: