ABRAMELIN - Australian Death Metal Pioneers Release New Single “Sins Of The Father”; New Album Due In October

Australian death metal titans Abramelin have returned with the second single and title track to their upcoming new album, Sins Of The Father, due out October 4 via Hammerheart Records.

Arguably the pioneers of the Australian death metal scene, Abramelin originally formed in 1988 under the name Acheron, later rebranding to avoid confusion with their American counterparts. Over 36 years later, the band remains a formidable force, delivering a relentless blend of brutal and thrashy death metal that is as ferocious as ever.

Sins Of Rhe Father was mixed and mastered by the band’s own Joe Haley at Crawlspace Productions (Werewolves, Psycroptic) and features ten tracks of the vilest form of death metal.

The bulk of Sins Of The Father was composed by Matt Wilcock (Werewolves, Akercocke), with drumming from the legendary David Haley (Psycroptic). Longtime member Rob Mollica (Earth, Butterfly) also contributes with the track "Last Rite", adding a fresh dynamic to the album’s sonic landscape.

Lyrically, Dower continues to delve into the grotesque and horrific, drawing from over 40 years of horror inspiration. As with 2020’s Never Enough Snuff, the lyrics are deeply rooted in splatter punk and extreme horror literature, making this album a truly unsettling experience for those who dare to listen.

Sins Of The Father sees worldwide release October 4 on digipak CD, multiple vinyl variants and all major streaming platforms via Hammerheart Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Conflagration Of The Dreamers"

"The Gory Hole"

"Sins Of The Father"

"Man’s Best Friend"

"Last Rite"

"Shell Of A Man"

"Deceased Estate"

"Meet The Meat"

"Street Art"

"You Bleed, I Feed"

For further details, visit Abramelin on Facebook.