ABSINTHE GREEN Release “Give The Devil His Due” Music Video Feat. SNOWY SHAW

Absinthe Green, brainchild of songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eirini 'Absinthe Green', have released a new music video for the song "Give The Devil His Due", featuring Snowy Shaw (Memento Mori, King Diamond, Illwill, Dream Evil, Mad Architect) taken from the debut album Of Love And Pain, out in the fall of 2022.

"Of Love And Pain" is an amalgamation of Absinthe's musical influences and personal life experiences. Produced by renowned producer Hiili Hilesmaa (HIM, The 69 Eyes, Amorphis, Moonspell, Sentenced), it combines pop elements with aggressive guitars, solid, groovy drum beats and a variety of vocals that have the ability to pull diverse audiences together.

Hiilesmaa comments, "True rock ‘n’ roll personality Absinthe Green has written a stylish debut album that combines classic, timeless Rock sound with raw energetic expression. What a great opening for a solo career!"