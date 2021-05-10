ABYSMAL DAWN Bassist And Guitarist Demo ESP LTD Black Metal Series In New Video
May 10, 2021, 56 minutes ago
In the video below, Eliseo Garcia and Charles Elliot of Los Angeles-based death metal band Abysmal Dawn try out two new additions to the ESP LTD Black Metal Series: the F Black Metal and the M-4 Black Metal bass.
According to ESP: "The F Black Metal adds one of our more extreme body shapes to the Black Metal Series, and offers a neck-thru-body design with an extra thin U-shaped neck, a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge, a direct-mount EMG 81 pickup with black logo, an EMG TKO kill switch, and stainless steel frets."
"The M-4 Black Metal marks the return of the M design to our bass offerings, with its bolt-on construction, slab body, speedy maple neck, and and pointed inline headstock. This 34” scale bass features a single direct-mount EMG 35CS pickup with special black logo, a pickup that combines ceramic magnets and steel poles for warmth and punch with a smooth top end and plenty of output. The M-4 Black Metal also features Grover tuners, a Gotoh 201B-4 bridge, and stainless steel frets."
Click the following links for further details: F Black Metal or M-4 Black Metal bass.