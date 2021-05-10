ABYSMAL DAWN Bassist And Guitarist Demo ESP LTD Black Metal Series In New Video

In the video below, Eliseo Garcia and Charles Elliot of Los Angeles-based death metal band Abysmal Dawn try out two new additions to the ESP LTD Black Metal Series: the F Black Metal and the M-4 Black Metal bass.

According to ESP: "The F Black Metal adds one of our more extreme body shapes to the Black Metal Series, and offers a neck-thru-body design with an extra thin U-shaped neck, a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge, a direct-mount EMG 81 pickup with black logo, an EMG TKO kill switch, and stainless steel frets."

"The M-4 Black Metal marks the return of the M design to our bass offerings, with its bolt-on construction, slab body, speedy maple neck, and and pointed inline headstock. This 34” scale bass features a single direct-mount EMG 35CS pickup with special black logo, a pickup that combines ceramic magnets and steel poles for warmth and punch with a smooth top end and plenty of output. The M-4 Black Metal also features Grover tuners, a Gotoh 201B-4 bridge, and stainless steel frets."

