AC/DC - 50th Anniversary 2023 Collector's Coins Available Via The Royal Australian Mint

According to Bega District News, The Royal Australian Mint has gotten in early on AC/DC's 50th Anniversary celebrations for next year by immortalising the band on a new 2023 coin, which won't be circulated but will be a collector's item.

The coin features guitarist Angus Young in his school boy uniform, doing his one-legged hop, screaming his lungs out. There is a $1 silver frosted version for $90, and a collection of six uncirculated 20c coins, coloured to look like a record, for $110. They are presented in a case that looks like a roadies' concert case.

The coins are available via mintcoinshop.au.