AC/DC Approved Tribute Band ACCA/DACCA Introduce New Vocalist For Upcoming Australian Tour

Australia-based Bundaberg Now is reporting that local musician Mick Bazley was recently chosen to play ACDC's Brian Johnson in Acca/Dacca And The Australian AC DC Story, a professional show that has been running for over 20 years and is approved by the original Aussie band.

"I applied for the position and then met the guys in the studio, sung two songs for them and they said ‘Yep, you have the job'," he said. "I was on a high about it then and I am still on a high about it now.”

Mick will soon start touring with the show, which is playing all throughout Queensland and in to New South Wales before heading over to Europe next year.

The news of Mick's role was announced on the Acca/Dacca And The Australian ACDC Story Facebook page, with a post praising the local musician's talent:

“Well we’ve been looking for quite some time for the right person to take on the Brian role for Acca Dacca. Finally after a huge line of hopefuls we struck gold! We’d like to welcome Michael Bazley (playing Brian Johnson), the man with the voice of demon fire, who will be sharing the stage with Larry who will be performing his iconic Bon Scott part of this world class ACDC show that is Acca Dacca."

Read the complete report here. Check out the Acca/Dacca Facebook page here for event information.