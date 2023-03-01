AC/DC At 50 Coffee Table Book By MARTIN POPOFF Available Now

Martin Popoff's new AC/DC At 50 coffee table book is now available. Order using Paypal, here.

Description: A beautifully produced, photo-packed celebration of the ultimate rock band, AC/DC at 50 examines the extraordinary history of the Australian rockers through the lens of 50 milestone events and an illustrated gatefold timeline.

Formed in Australia in 1973, AC/DC became one of the most popular and best-selling bands in rock history with their loud, heavy, sweat-drenched, blues-based rock. This richly illustrated book from prolific rock journalist Martin Popoff pays tribute to the band on the occasion of their 50th anniversary by curating and examining the 50 most significant milestones.

Popoff covers everything down through the decades:

- The role played by the Angus and Malcolm Young’s older brother, George

- The songwriting, legendary antics, and tragic death of vocalist Bon Scott

- The mega tours undertaken in support of the LPs

- The debut of singer Brian Johnson on the band’s mega breakthrough, Back in Black

- The band’s fallow 1980s and 1990s resurgence

- Later difficulties, such as Malcolm’s onset of dementia and passing and the legal problems of drummer Phil Rudd

- And, of course, each of the landmark studio LPs

In examining 50 touchstones, Popoff provides a unique presentation of AC/DC’s career arc from Sydney pub band to international mega-platinum stadium fillers. Every page is illustrated with stunning concert and candid offstage photography, including gig posters, 7-inch picture sleeves, ticket stubs, and more.

The result is an epic tribute to one of the most influential and admired bands in rock history - in a milestone year.

For further details, including the Table Of Contents and ordering information, head here.