AC/DC Beyond The Thunder Podcast Chronicles Epic Power Trip Festival

Indio, CA - In an electrifying live report episode, Kurt Squiers, the host of the popular podcast, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, takes listeners on a journey to the heart of the California desert during the Power Trip festival at the Empire Polo Club grounds, featuring clips from Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Judas Priest, Metallica, and the triumphant return of AC/DC with Brian Johnson at the helm.

Flying solo without his usual partners Gregg Ferguson and Eric Kielb, Squiers offers fans a unique glimpse into the heat-blistering action, from touch down at the Sonny Bono Concourse on a plane filled with passionate AC/DC fans, to blow-by-blow accounts of the weekend-long festival, sharing the sights, sounds, and unforgettable moments from the event for those who couldn't attend.

The podcast makes visits to the remarkable pop-up AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar where international fans got to share a beer, get a tattoo, take selfies against a life-sized AC/DC mural, and even a chance to win a Gibson SG or a Gretsch Malcolm Young Signature Jet. And for those lucky enough to witness a surprise visit from Angus Young himself.

Although the episode covers each of the band’s performances, the highlight stems from AC/DC's triumphant return to the stage, opening with the unexpected choice of 1979’s “If You Want Blood (You've Got It)” and delivering a performance that leaves the fans in awe.

Ever the showman, Angus Young does not disappoint, still rocking that crushed indigo velvet schoolboy uniform and entertaining like no other guitarist in rock history.

And celebrating his 76th birthday just two days before taking the stage, the podcast praises vocalist Brian Johnson's courage to step back on stage after being forced off AC/DC’s previous tour due to health issues.

Long-time bassist, Cliff Williams, is easily lured out of retirement, who along with guitarist, Stevie Young (offering up a rhythm that his Uncle Malcolm would be proud of), both provide killer backing vocals in support of Johnson’s diminishing grit.

Squiers also gives a special mention to the replacement drummer, Matt Laug, who seamlessly filled Phil Rudd's shoes mentioning that he was, “on-point but plays with a similar style reminiscent of Rudd’s inimitable hard-hitting swing.”

“Is this real?” asks one fan. “I can’t believe this is happening,” comments another in the crowd. Through shockwaves of euphoria and anthemic sing-along choruses, the podcast regurgitates how AC/DC have won the crowd over in no time.

Select tracks from the 24-song setlist include a live debut of “Demon Fire” from the pandemic release, “PWR UP”, as well as deep cuts like “Riff Raff” and other classic Bon Scott era favorites.

The podcast also touches upon interactions with fellow fans, an encounter with radio personality, Eddie Trunk, and exclusive behind-the-scenes details adding an exciting and personal touch to this special episode where fans from all over the world gathered to celebrate their love for AC/DC and other iconic hard rock bands.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder has pledged to donate to the Make A Wish and Nordoff Robbins Foundations. The podcast invites fans and listeners to join in supporting these deserving causes by visiting BeyondtheThunder.com and contributing as little as $1 to the charities, making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast is now available for streaming on all platforms and at BeyondtheThunder.com .

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder features famous AC/DC fans paying homage to this Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, now celebrating their 50th anniversary. Previous guests have included Slash, Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Trevor Hoffman, SNL comedian Jim Breuer, US Military War Hero Mike Durant from the film ‘Black Hawk Down’, pro wrestler Chris Jericho, classically trained Croatian duo 2CELLOS, as well as Eddie Trunk, Dweezil Zappa, Lemmy, Simon Wright, Chris Slade, Mike Fraser, Hell’s Belles, Darryl DMC McDaniels and many, many more. AC/DC Beyond The Thunder is now in its fourth season with over a quarter of a million streams.