AC/DC Beyond The Thunder Podcast Features Never-Before-Heard Interview With The Late JOHNNY WINTER And More

The creators of AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast serve up a special bonus episode prior to the launch of Season 3 by answering listener questions from around the globe, while cueing up never-before-heard interviews from guitar virtuosos, Bumblefoot (Guns N’ Roses, Asia), Gannin Arnold (Joe Walsh, Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders) and even advice to AC/DC from the late, great bluesman, Johnny Winter himself.

Show hosts, Kurt Squiers, Gregg Ferguson and Eric Kielb, take fans behind the scenes for a second time during the show’s history. The podcast, known predominantly for featuring famous AC/DC fans who’ve been influenced by the band’s music, turns the spotlight on listener questions from Australia, England, Germany, Spain and the United States, with one listener asking, “have you ever approached individuals who have actually influenced AC/DC?”

The episode surprisingly jumps into a never-before-heard interview with the late, great guitar bluesman, Johnny Winter, describing his love for the blues, the highlight of producing his own hero, Muddy Waters, and even serving up a little parting advice for AC/DC - but not before making known his dissatisfaction with Rolling Stone magazine’s Top Guitarists of All Time list, being ranked rather low alongside Angus Young.

“I definitely think I should be in the top five,” he laughed, but then turns pensive, “It’s got to have emotion. It's got to have feeling to it. No matter how good you play, if you don’t feel it, it doesn’t translate well.”

The show also catches up with Guns ’N’ Roses alum, Ron Thal (aka Bumblefoot), who discusses being influenced at the age of 10 by Angus Young, then finding his on-stage presence with GNR by watching vintage AC/DC concert videos, and also sharing a strong affinity for the band with Axl Rose.

“With Axl, there was one point we were even jamming an old AC/DC tune that we're thinking about covering. We did Beating Around the Bush. We did Problem Child,” recalls Thal, also remembering another poignant moment, "When we were in Perth, we drove up to Fremantle and visited Bon Scott’s grave to pay our respects.”

The episode closes with an interview from guitar slinger, Gannin Arnold, who’s played with both Joe Walsh and Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders.“If you go in the studio and just record something that sounds AC/DC-ish, it’s not going to be cool because it’s already been done.” Arnold breaks down the AC/DC sound on guitar, and also performs the full-length theme song which he custom wrote for AC/DC Beyond The Thunder.

Head here for links to listen on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Google.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast features well known actors, authors, athletes, comedians, musicians, media hosts, and even members of the band, all paying homage to one of the greatest bands of all time, AC/DC. Guests have included guitar hero, Slash, Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Trevor Hoffman, SNL comedian Jim Breuer, US Military War Hero Mike Durant from the film ‘Black Hawk Down’, pro wrestler Chris Jericho, classically trained Croatian duo 2CELLOS, as well as Eddie Trunk, Dee Snider, Dweezil Zappa, Scott Ian, Lemmy, Chris Slade, Mike Fraser, Hell’s Belles, Brent Hinds and many more.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder was created by duo Gregg Ferguson & Kurt Squiers, who both quit their jobs and set out to capture a feature length documentary as the ultimate homage, but failed to secure the band’s approval. Ferguson and Squiers then decided to unearth these wonderful stories of well-known fans discussing their affinity for AC/DC and harness that energy into a podcast alongside sound engineer, Eric Kielb. From archival interviews to all new guest episodes, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder finished up its second season with 100,000 new downloads.