AC/DC - BON SCOTT & ANGUS YOUNG "Highway To Hell" 8" Clothed Action Figures Available In November

Entertainment Earth has launched the pre-sale for the upcoming AC/DC Bon Scott and Angus Young Highway To Hell 8" clothed action figures, due in November.

AC/DC Bon Scott Highway to Hell 8-Inch Clothed Action Figure:

If rock singers were judged on a scale of 1 to 10, Bon Scott turns the dial to 11. One of the most influential frontmen of all time, Bon Scott's high-voltage vocals and rock ‘n roll lifestyle set the bar for a generation of aspiring musicians.

This fully articulated and extremely tattooed action figure is based on Bon Scott's appearance in AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" music video and stands 8-inches tall. Comes with microphone and alternate head. Window box packaging.

Pre-order Bon Scott here.

AC/DC Angus Young Highway To Hell 8-Inch Clothed Action Figure:

It's hard to find a rock fan alive who hasn't heard of Angus Young. This king of hard rock is the core of Aussie band AC/DC.

His electrifying guitar work and unforgettable songs have driven them to superstardom around the world. This fully articulated action figure is based on Angus' appearance in the "Highway To Hell" music video and stands 8-inches tall. Comes with guitar and strap, hats, plus interchangeable heads and hands. Window box packaging.

Pre-order Angus Young here.