Out-of-pocket Angus rock festival fans have been given a glimmer of refund hope after a $9 million US court payback order against the event’s ticketing company, reports The Courier. But the AC/DC fans who shelled out for 2020 Bonfest tickets, which was cancelled due to coronavirus, may still face a long wait to get their money back.

The Kirriemuir festival, held in May, celebrates the town’s connection with the band as Kirrie baker’s son Bon Scott was the band’s lead singer during the early days of its rise to global stardom. Event organizers DD8 Music this week expressed their frustration fans were still waiting to be paid back for tickets they shelled out on pre-pandemic. The charity also said the delay in rockers from 30 countries getting nearly £60,000 worth of refunds was casting a shadow over plans for Bonfest’s 2022 return.

It has now emerged Washington State’s attorney general has won a lawsuit against ticket selling company Brown Paper Tickets after he took up the fight on behalf of an estimated 45,000 event organisers and ticket buyers worldwide. The Seattle-based agency was at the centre of 1,200 complaints from March last year until February 2021 over its failure to pay back ticket monies for events which fell victim to the pandemic.

Read the full story at The Courier.