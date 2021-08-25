AC/DC: Breaking The Band To Air On Reelz This Sunday

AC/DC: Breaking The Band will air on Reelz this Sunday, August 29th at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST.

Malcolm and Angus Young are the heart of AC/DC, one of the world’s greatest ever rock bands. The two youngest of eight siblings, they grew up in a working-class family where rock n roll was the only life they ever knew. Both brothers had a relentless, take no prisoners, attitude to success and they shared one dream; to get to the top and become guitar toting multi- millionaires. Their desire to conquer the world with their singular brand of heavy rock came before everything, including family relationships, and over 35 years many of those around them would be chewed up and spat out as AC/DC rose to world domination. But even as its members achieved global success beyond their wildest dreams, AC/DC would be haunted by tragedy after tragedy.

Former bassist Mark Evans shares his experiences from the legendary in-studio guitar solo by Angus that literally lit the studio on fire to his fallout with Angus that led to Evans leaving the band.

Breaking The Band is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Watch for an official video trailer in the coming days.