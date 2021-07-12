AC/DC – Catalog To Be Administered By Sony Music Publishing

Billboard is reporting AC/DC’s entire catalog will be administered by Sony Music Publishing on a worldwide basis through a new partnership struck with Alberts.

In what’s described as an historic deal, Sony Music Publishing will represent the entirety of the Aussie rockers’ works, including “Highway To Hell,” “Back In Black,” “Thunderstruck,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “TNT.”

Through this new arrangement, announced Monday (July 12), the band’s publishing and recording rights come together under the Sony banner for the first time.

Ending last year with their seventeenth full-length album Power Up, the album saw the band reuniting with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here. Get the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"