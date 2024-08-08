AC/DC - Charge Up Your Collection With The Third Wave Of 50th Anniversary Vinyl; Video Trailer

To continue celebrating 50 years of rock and roll, the third and final wave of AC/DC limited edition gold-coloured vinyl is now available for pre-order.

Get Flick Of The Switch, Fly On The Wall, Blow Up Your Video, Black Ice, Live At River Plate and Power Up with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork. Plug in and pre-order now!

In other news, the AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar is coming to Paris on August 12 and 13. Click here for the location so you can check out iconic AC/DC props and pick up exclusive merch.