AC/DC Children's Alphabet Book Available In November

The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, a new children’s picture book from Australian music and lifestyle company, Love Police, will be released on November 11.

Description: From the greatest rock n roll band in history, comes the most rockin’ alphabet book ever. Join Angus, Malcolm, Bon, Brian and the boys for a classic stroll through the alphabet. Every page leaps out with colour, humour and the band’s history as you wind down the Highway To Spell."

Says Love Police’s Brian “BT” Taranto: “What an honour it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special.”

You can pre-order the book here.