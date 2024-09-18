AC/DC Classic Debuts On "Billboard Global 200" Chart, Four Decades After Its Release

AC/DC has released some of the most instantly recognizable songs in rock music history, reports Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. Decades after most of their most famous tracks debuted, some of them are still managing to chart. This time around, one tune in particular isn’t just holding on, it’s actually still finding new fans all around the world.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” debuts on a Billboard chart this week. The single launches at #199 on the Billboard Global 200, the company’s ranking of the most-consumed songs in the world, reaching the list for the first time.

#199 may be second-to-last place on the worldwide list, but the fact that the single has appeared at all is impressive. “You Shook Me All Night Long” was released in 1980 - nearly 45 years ago - but it’s only just now landing on the Billboard Global 200. That fact says that more than just die-hard fans of the band are listening to the cut, and that it may be reaching new audiences.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” marks AC/DC’s fifth career hit on the Billboard Global 200. It’s their lowest-charting placement yet, but that’s not to be unexpected for a track that ranks so low - at least for the moment.

Read the full report at Forbes.

Two new Angus Young Pop! figures are available for pre-order at the official AC/DC store. Expected ship date for both figures is October 11, 2024.

Pop! Moment Angus Young Dancing On Stage:

Amp up your Music collection with Pop! Angus Young of AC/DC as he dances across the stage! This iconic performer is sure to put on a memorable show when you add him to your Pop! Rocks lineup as this Pop! Moment Angus Young. Vinyl collectible is approximately 6.4-inches tall.

Pre-order here.

Pop! Angus Young In Green Outfit:

Turn up the volume in your music collection with Pop! Angus Young, legendary lead guitarist of hard rock band AC/DC. Make this performer the headliner when you welcome him to the stage in your Pop! Rocks collection! Vinyl figure is 4.05-inches tall.

Pre-order here.