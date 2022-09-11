AC/DC Classic "Shoot To Thrill" Gets '60s Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming
The AC/DC classic "Shoot To Thrill" - taken from Back In Black - has been given the '60s treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.
Robyn: "I’ve been rewatching all the Marvel movies lately and I’m obsessed with the soundtracks! That’s why I decided to cover AC/DC’s 'Shoot to Thrill' from Iron Man 2. All my videos are done live, using one take."
The Band:
Robyn Adele Anderson - Vocals
Ben Covello - Piano
Tom Jorgensen - Drums
Wallace Stelzer - Bass
Michael Sarian - Trumpet
Gina Benalcazar - Trombone
Arranged by Robyn Adele Anderson