AC/DC Classic "Shoot To Thrill" Gets '60s Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

September 11, 2022, an hour ago

news ac/dc robyn adele anderson hard rock

The AC/DC classic "Shoot To Thrill" - taken from Back In Black - has been given the '60s treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist  Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.

Robyn: "I’ve been rewatching all the Marvel movies lately and I’m obsessed with the soundtracks! That’s why I decided to cover AC/DC’s 'Shoot to Thrill' from Iron Man 2. All my videos are done live, using one take."

The Band:

Robyn Adele Anderson - Vocals 
Ben Covello - Piano 
Tom Jorgensen - Drums 
Wallace Stelzer - Bass 
Michael Sarian - Trumpet
Gina Benalcazar - Trombone

Arranged by Robyn Adele Anderson



