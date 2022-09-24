AC/DC Classic "You Shook Me All Night Long" Gets Lounge Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

September 24, 2022, 56 minutes ago

news ac/dc robyn adele anderson hard rock

The AC/DC classic "You Shook Me All Night Long" - taken from Back In Black - has been given the lounge treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist  Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.

Robyn: "This is my 5th AC/DC cover! Clearly I have a type..." 

The Band:

Robyn Adele Anderson - Vocals 
Ben Covello - Piano 
Patrick Soluri - Drums 
Georgia Weber - Bass 
Matt Dallow - Accordion  
Tiffany Weiss - Violin

Arranged by Robyn Adele Anderson



