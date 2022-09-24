AC/DC Classic "You Shook Me All Night Long" Gets Lounge Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming
September 24, 2022, 56 minutes ago
The AC/DC classic "You Shook Me All Night Long" - taken from Back In Black - has been given the lounge treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.
Robyn: "This is my 5th AC/DC cover! Clearly I have a type..."
The Band:
Robyn Adele Anderson - Vocals
Ben Covello - Piano
Patrick Soluri - Drums
Georgia Weber - Bass
Matt Dallow - Accordion
Tiffany Weiss - Violin
Arranged by Robyn Adele Anderson