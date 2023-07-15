AC/DC Collector's Edition Monopoly Now Available

The official AC/DC Store launched a pre-order for the AC/DC Collector's Edition Monopoly game back in May. It is available now.

Dane Chapin, CEO of game company, The O (Usaopoly) has issued the following statement:

"As we continue expanding our line of iconic licenses, we're excited to add yet another legendary band to the mix with the launch of Monopoly: AC/DC, giving fans new memorabilia to celebrate 50 years of some of the best rock 'n' roll music. AC/DC has incredibly loyal fans that have been supporting them for half a century, and we're honored to give them a collector's edition board game with custom artwork and historic moments."

The AC/DC Collector’s Edition Monopoly game is the first of its kind. It's the only game that combines risk taking and deal making. The game includes six custom tokens; a bundle of dynamite, bell on fire, lightning bolt, Angus School Boy Hat, and Stack of Cash. This game is perfect for the entire family and a great activity for family bonding!

- AC/DC Collector’s Edition Monopoly is the perfect way to show your love of the legendary rock’ n roll band.

- The game is for 2 to 6 players

- Recommended for ages 8 and up making it perfect for the entire family

- The Monopoly AC/DC Collector’s Edition is officially licensed

- This product can only be shipped to North America

Monopoly: AC/DC Collector's Edition is available now via the band's official online shop and The OP.