AC/DC - Colossal Mural Featuring ANGUS & MALCOLM YOUNG Adorns Wall Near Brothers' Childhood Home; Video

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have released the video below, along with the following introduction...

Artist Claire Foxton has created a colossal mural featuring Angus and Malcolm Young, adorning a wall near the childhood residence of the AC/DC founders. Burwood council has commissioned this mural as part of several planned initiatives aiming to honour the legacy of AC/DC and the Young family.

The mural, situated on the side of 12 Burleigh Street, a property acquired by Burwood council, is just a stone's throw away from 4 Burleigh Street, the original Australian abode of the Young family, who migrated from Scotland in 1963.

While Melbourne boasts AC/DC Lane and Fremantle showcases its Bon Scott statue, the birthplace of AC/DC has been relatively tardy in erecting a significant public memorial for its most eminent cultural export. However, Burwood council has finally taken action to solidify AC/DC's place in its legacy as part of their 150 Years of Burwood programme.

Video by Tom Compagnoni.