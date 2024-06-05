AC/DC Crew Gifts THE PRETTY RECKLESS’ TAYLOR MOMSEN A Bat Rubber Duck

In true glam goth spirit, Taylor Momsen of the American rock band the Pretty Reckless was bit by a bat as she was performing the band’s song “Witches Burn” in Sevilla, Spain, reports Variety. The band is touring as a supporting act for the European leg of AC/DC‘s Power Up trek.

Momsen has shared on a post on her Instagram the AC/DC crew gifted her a rubber bat duck after her encounter with the bat!

Momsen uploaded footage of her encounter with a flying bat on Friday morning, and in the caption she wrote, "So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT 🦇 🦇 flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖 thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!"

The Pretty Reckless will support AC/DC on the European dates listed below.

June

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park