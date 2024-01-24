AC/DC, DIRE STRAITS Frontmen Join Forces For New Sky Arts TV Series; "Brian Johnson And Mark Knopfler’s Good Times" To Premier In February

AC/DC singer, Brian Johnson, and Dire Straits frontman, Mark Knopfler, have teamed up for the new 6-part Sky Arts TV series, Brian Johnson And Mark Knopfler’s Good Times.

The rock legends, alongside special guests including Sam Fender and Emmylou Harris, will romp through the history of popular music, exploring the key moments that transformed these mavericks into iconic musicians. .

Keep an eye on the February Sky Arts TV listings for broadcast times of the new series. Programmes will also be broadcast on Freeview Channel 36 and NOW TV.

Brian Johnson And Mark Knopfler’s Good Times is produced by Somethin’ Else TV Studio, part of 4th Floor Creative, a division of Sony Music Entertainment UK.