AC/DC - Fan-Filmed Front-Row Video From Second Concert In Munich, Germany On 2024 Power Up European Tour Surfaces

On June 12, 2024, AC/DC headlined the second of two shows at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany as part of their Power Up European Tour. High quality fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

The setlist was comprised of the following 21 songs:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire"

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Stiff Upper Lip"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Rock 'N' Roll Train"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"High Voltage"

"Riff Raff"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"

The Power Up European tour marks AC/DC's first outing with the current lineup of vocalist Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus Youung and Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug (Slash's Snakepit, Alanis Morissette) and bassist Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction, Alanis Morissette).

The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC on their current European tour. Remaining dates are listed below.

June

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park