AC/DC - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Wembley Stadium Show In London Streaming

AC/DC brought their Power Up tour to Wembley Stadium, in London, England on July 3rd. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, courtesy of Room Of Mirrors, can be viewed below.

The band plays Wembley again tonight (July 7th).

Setlist:

"If You Want Blood You've Got It"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire"

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Stiff Upper Lip"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Rock n Roll Train"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"High Voltage"

"Riff Raff"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock"

The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC on their current European tour. Remaining dates are listed below.

July

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park