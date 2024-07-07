AC/DC - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Wembley Stadium Show In London Streaming
July 7, 2024, an hour ago
AC/DC brought their Power Up tour to Wembley Stadium, in London, England on July 3rd. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, courtesy of Room Of Mirrors, can be viewed below.
The band plays Wembley again tonight (July 7th).
Setlist:
"If You Want Blood You've Got It"
"Back In Black"
"Demon Fire"
"Shot Down In Flames"
"Thunderstruck"
"Have A Drink On Me"
"Hells Bells"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Stiff Upper Lip"
"Shoot To Thrill"
"Sin City"
"Rock n Roll Train"
"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"
"High Voltage"
"Riff Raff"
"You Shook Me All Night Long"
"Highway To Hell"
"Whole Lotta Rosie"
"Let There Be Rock"
"T.N.T."
"For Those About To Rock"
The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC on their current European tour. Remaining dates are listed below.
July
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park