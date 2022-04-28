AC/DC Fans To Celebrate The Life Of BON SCOTT This Weekend At Bonfest 2022

According to The Scotsman, this weekend will see AC/DC fans from all over the world descend on Kirriemuir, Scotland with the return of Bonfest. It is the birthplace of AC/DC's late, great lead singer Bon Scott. And it promises to a great reunion after two years in lockdown.

Bonfest runs from Friday, April 29th through Sunday, May 1st and is heading for a complete sell-out.

The festival will see a huge number of bands performing at over half a dozen venues across the town, as well as the Town Hall and the main arena - on Friday alone some 30 are scheduled to take to the stage.

Read the complete report here. For Bonfest 2022 details go to this location.

Following a night out in London, Bon Scott passed out and died during the late evening of February 18 and early morning of February 19, 1980. He was 33.

Top photo - Philip Morris