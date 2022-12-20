AC/DC Frontman BRIAN JOHNSON Defends JUSTIN HAWKINS' "Awkward" Mic Grab At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Show - "He Got So Excited He Forgot To Bring A Microphone With Him"

Guesting on Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson commented on performing "Back In Black" at the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London's Wembley Stadium (September 3rd). He was joined by The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins mid-song, who appeared to try and wrestle the microphone away from Johnson. As Johnson explains it, that wasn't the case at all.

Johnson: "We were getting ready to go on. Justin came up, and he was going, 'Brian, I cannot believe I'm here. 'Back In Black' is my favourite of all songs in the world, and I'd love to be able to sing.' And I said, 'Come on and sing the second verse. Can you do that?' And he went, 'Oh, do you mean it?' Dave Grohl was there. He (Justin) said, 'Dave, Brian has just asked (me) to sing the second verse of 'Back In Black'.' And Dave Grohl said, 'If Brian Johnson asks you to sing the second verse of 'Back In Black', you sing it.' And then he got on, and I think he chickened out halfway through and I forgot the fucking words. But the worst thing was he got so excited, he came out and he forgot to bring a microphone with him (laughs). So that's why it looked so awkward, trying to sing with one microphone."

