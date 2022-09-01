AC/DC Frontman BRIAN JOHNSON On Taking Part In Upcoming TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concerts - "I'm Honoured To Be Part Of It"

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Joe Elliott, and Sebastian Bach are among the latest artists confirmed for The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Johnson has issued the following statement regarding his participation in the events:

"Okay, here we go. Taylor was a lovely man, his smile was legend, his drumming intense and brilliant, and he could sing as well. When we gather to salute this man and his family, we do it as friends, we do it for him, and we do it with his band the Foo Fighters, who I know will do him proud. I'm honored to be part of it."

September 3 lineup: Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich, Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal, and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

September 27 lineup: Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Mark King, Lars Ulrich, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, and Chevy Metal.

Foo Fighters together with the Hawkins family have teamed up with Paramount to take their all-star celebration of the memory and music of a rock legend worldwide: Paramount will present the September 3 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live to the world from Wembley Stadium in its entirety.

Directed by Joel Gallen and Produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films & Creative, the full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms, including:

- Live coverage across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally) beginning Saturday, September 3rd (11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST).

- On-demand access globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, September 3rd and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of September 5th.

Special editions of the concert will air in prime time across Paramount’s broadcast and cable channels globally:

- CBS Television Network will broadcast an hour-long rendering of the tribute concert on Saturday, September 3rd (9:00-10:00 PM EDT).*

- MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, September 3 and other international territories on Sunday, September 4th, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air globally in September.

* Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to the simulcast stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares. For further information or to make a donation, see below or visit Music Support and MusiCares.