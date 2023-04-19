AC/DC - Funko Pop! BON SCOTT Figure To Arrive In August
April 19, 2023, an hour ago
Funko, the world’s leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, has announced the upcoming release of the new Bon Scott Pop! figure.
Description: Turn up the volume in your Funko Pop! collection with the legendary lead vocalist of hard rock band, AC/DC! This AC/DC Bon Scott Pop! Vinyl Figure #339 measures approximately 4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box. Who will this legendary artist collaborate with in your set?
This new Bon Scott Pop! figure will be available in August. Pre-order now at Entertainment Earth, or sign up to be notified of pre-order at Funko.