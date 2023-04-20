AC/DC, GUNS N' ROSES Among Artists On Billboard's "Top 10 Tours Of All Time" List

Billboard has released a recap of the 10 highest grossing tours in Billboard Boxscore's archives.

"Over nearly four decades, Billboard Boxscore has charted the biggest tours in the world. From Whitney Houston and Billy Joel in the ‘80s to SZA and Post Malone in 2023, artists have topped Boxscore charts in Vegas theaters, international stadiums, and everything in between."

The list of the 10 highest grossing tours in the Boxscore archives is ranked by total earnings, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. All 10 have grossed more than $400 million.

#9: AC/DC - Black Ice World Tour (2008-10)

Gross: $442 million

Attendance: 2.8 million

Shows: 107

"The Black Ice World Tour was something of a comeback for the hard rock legends. The tour and its namesake album were the first for the band in eight years. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and the time away worked, pushing AC/DC to an all-time high of $2.4 million and 26,000 tickets per show."

#4: Guns N' Roses - Not In This Lifetime... Tour (2016-19)

Gross: $584 million

Attendance: 5.4 million

Shows: 158

"The title of GnR’s comeback tour was apt, as the band shocked the world by reuniting most of its classic ‘80s lineup, getting Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan back together. The reinstated lineup paid dividends, first conquering the Americas in 2016, then Australia and Europe in 2017, and then all over again in 2018-19."

View the full list, and find out who lands on top, at Billboard.com.