AC/DC - High Voltage Dive Bar Pop-Up Details For Paris Revealed

According to Sortir Paris, when AC/DC hit Paris on their current Power Up World Tour - their only show in France - on August 13th, fans will be able to meet up at a temporary venue called the High Voltage Dive Bar. It can be found at the Galerie au Roi, on rue de la Fontaine au Roi in Paris's 11th arrondissement, for two days only.

The pop-up bar is due to open its doors on Monday, August 12 from 2pm - 10pm, then on Tuesday, August 13 from 12pm - 8pm.

Announced in five European cities as part of AC/DC's Power Up tour, the High Voltage Dive Bar is an opportunity for fans to get together, but also to discover "iconic accessories" and exclusive products, such as "very special vinyl releases" according to the official AC/DC website.

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour kicked off in Germany in May with support from The Pretty Reckless. When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."