AC/DC Joins PINK FLOYD, JOURNEY, METALLICA And GUNS N' ROSES In Exclusive Chart Club

AC/DC has been on quite the winning streak on the Billboard charts lately, reports Forbes. In the past few weeks, the band has returned to No. 1 on one ranking, watched as one of their most popular albums surged in popularity, and witnessed several of their biggest singles reaching a momentous milestone - all at the same time. This frame is also special for the rockers, as they manage yet another impressive show of power in America.

This week, AC/DC’s album Back In Black celebrates 600 weeks on the Billboard 200. The rock collection is one of only a dozen titles to reach that mark on Billboard’s ranking of the most-consumed full-lengths in the US.

This week, Back In Black falls down the Billboard 200, which is not a new trend. The title has been declining lately, but the fact that it remains on the tally at all is impressive. Back In Black slipped from No. 123 to No. 150 last time around. This week, it backtracks again, settling at No. 163 on the 200-rung list.

Read the full report at Forbes.

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour launches in Germany in May with support from The Pretty Reckless. When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park