AC/DC - KnuckleBonz Launches Pre-Order For Limited Edition ANGUS YOUNG And MALCOLM YOUNG Statues

KnuckleBonz has launched the pre-order for new AC/DC Angus Young and Malcolm Young limited edition statues. Available individually, or in a set of two.

These statues are created using a team of highly skilled artists. Each statue, limited to 3,000, is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. These statues are created in 1/9 scale Each are numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base. These limited-edition statues created by KnuckleBonz are highly collectible. Officially Licensed.