AC/DC Land On Billboard Chart They've Never Appeared On

AC/DC continues to thrill audiences worldwide as they play live, and even after all their years together, they still regularly release new music, reports Forbes.

While fans wait for more from the band, one of their biggest hits brings them to a Billboard chart they’ve never appeared on before, despite being one of the biggest rock outfits in history.

The Australian band debuts on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart this week. The tally ranks the most successful songs on the social media platform TikTok, which has been shown to be huge among music listeners and when it comes to producing new stars in the industry.

New to the tally this week is “Back In Black” by AC/DC. The tune debuts at No. 25 on the 50-spot tally - right in the middle.

AC/DC reaches the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart for the first time this week. The ranking is relatively new - only a few months old at this point - so many beloved singers and groups are catching up. As younger listeners and TikTok users catch on to some of their most beloved songs - such as “Back In Black” - they occasionally push classics to the social-focused tally.

Read more at Forbes, and find the current TikTok Billboard Top 50 here.

AC/DC have announced their first tour in eight years. "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff," said the band in a statement. "The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates are as follows:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park