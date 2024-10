AC/DC Land Seven Titles On The UK's "Official Rock & Metal Albums" Chart

AC/DC maintains a regular presence on a number of charts all around the world - especially on the "Official Rock & Metal Albums" list in the UK, reports Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. That tally always sees the Australian rockers occupying at least a handful of slots, and this week has turned out to be an especially huge one for the band.

This time around, AC/DC fills seven spaces on the "Official Rock & Metal Albums" list, which ranks the bestselling full-lengths in the UK in those genres. The tally only features 40 rungs, so that means the superstars own nearly 20% of the entire roster.

Of those seven wins, five return to the tally. That quintet of titles all rank as AC/DC’s loftiest placements on the "Official Rock & Metal Albums" chart this week, as the other two - which include a debut - sit very close to the bottom of the tally this frame.

Among AC/DC’s five returning wins on the "Official Rock & Metal Albums" chart, Live At River Plate sits highest. That concert recording comes in at #24. Flick Of The Switch also re-enters inside the same tier of the tally, as it can be found at #29.

Read more at Forbes.com.

For those about to rock, more AC/DC 50th anniversary vinyl has arrived! Flick Of The Switch, Fly On The Wall, Blow Up Your Video, Black Ice, Live At River Plate and Power Up are now available on gold-coloured vinyl, each with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork.

Flick Of The Switch - The self-produced album saw the band return to the rawer sound of their earlier records. Tracks like "Bedlam In Belgium" and "Nervous Shakedown" still remain firm fan favourites 40 years later.

Fly On The Wall - This 1985 album was the band’s first to be produced solely by Angus and Malcolm Young. It was accompanied by long-form video of the same name, which saw the band playing five tracks from the album in a club full of shady characters and an animated fly, like the one featured on the album cover.

Blow Up Your Video - Initially released in 1988 and recorded in London and the South of France, the album contains the UK hit single "Heatseeker" and the US Rock hit "That’s The Way I Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll".

Black Ice - Issued in the fall of 2008, the album saw the band working with producer Brendan O’Brien for the first time. They have since worked together on Rock Or Bust In 2014 and Power Up in 2020. Black Ice’was AC/DC’s first UK #1 album since Back In Black’and their first US #1 since For Those About To Rock.

Live At River Plate - Recorded, along with a David Mallet-directed live film, on 4th December 2009 at the second of three sold-out shows at the legendary River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the Black Ice Tour, in front of a crowd of over 60,000.

Power Up - AC/DC’s latest album, released in November 2020, was their first in six years. Released to fan and critical acclaim, it topped the charts in 21 countries, and the resulting European tour saw the band perform to over one million fans.

Plug in and order now!