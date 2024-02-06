AC/DC Launch Mysterious Teaser Video; Is A Tour Announcement Imminent?

AC/DC have launched a mysterious teaser, leading some to believe that the band are set to announce a tour.

On October 7, 2023 AC/DC performed live for the first time in seven years at Power Trip 2023 - the historic three-day event at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA. And late last month, O Globo journalist Lauro Jardim said that AC/DC will play four shows in Brazil this September - two at Morumbi in São Paulo, and two at Rock In Rio. This remains to be confirmed.

Earlier today, the band shared a video via social media, featuring the lightning bolt from their logo, and including the text, “Are you ready?” “Are You Ready” from 1990’s The Razors Edge soundtracks the teaser.

So, what does it all mean? Stay tuned for updates from the AC/DC camp, expected soon.

AC/DC performed the following setlist at the above-mentioned Power Trip event:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire" (live debut)

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark" (live debut)

"Stiff Upper Lip" (first time since 2003)

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Givin The Dog A Bone"

"Rock 'N' Roll Train"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Dog Eat Dog" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 2009)

"High Voltage"

"Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be"

"Riff Raff" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 1996)

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore:

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"