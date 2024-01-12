AC/DC - Learn To Play Powerage In Classic Album Guitar Course From LickLibrary; Video Trailer

In this new guitar course Licklibrary tutor Danny Gill gives a break down of the guitar parts and techniques that make this album a timeless masterpiece, helping you execute some of the most unforgettable moments in rock guitar history.

Learn to play AC/DC's groundbreaking album, Powerage. Released in 1978, this timeless rock masterpiece stands as a testament to the band's raw energy, unwavering attitude, and unrivalled musical prowess. With its relentless guitar-driven sound, infectious hooks, and gritty lyrics,"Powerage solidified AC/DC's status as one of the most influential rock bands in history.

Explore the raw riffing power of "Rock 'n' Roll Damnation”, "Down Payment Blues," and "Sin City" or uncover the lead guitar challenges of epic songs such as "Gone Shootin'" and "Riff Raff"; taking you on a whirlwind tour of Angus Young's scorching solos, exploring techniques such as bending, vibrato, and lightning-fast hammer-ons.

Learn to play the following:

"Rock 'N' Roll Damnation"

"Down Payment Blues"

"Gimme A Bullet"

"Riff Raff"

"Sin City"

"What's Next To The Moon"

"Gone Shootin’"

"Up To My Neck In You"

"Kicked In The Teeth"

Available to purchase as a Stream, DVD or Digital Download, here. Members watch for free here.