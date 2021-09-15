AC/DC - Listen To WHORES Cover "Have A Drink On Me", WITCHSKULL Cover "Sin City" From Upcoming MER Redux Releases; Audio

On the first single from the forthcoming MER Redux Series instalment, Back In Black [Redux] (out on December 3), Atlanta's Whores are joined by Mastodon co-founder Bill Kelliher for their sludgy, stomping take on the AC/DC cover, "Have a Drink on Me". More information about this album can be found below.

Meanwhile, Witchskull have released the AC/DC cover "Sin City" as the first digital single taken from Best Of AC/DC, a companion volume to the forthcoming Back In Black [Redux].

The complete tracklistings for both releases paying impassioned homage to AC/DC feature exciting contributions from, among many others, Red Fang, Supersuckers, Whores featuring Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Bob Balch (Fu Manchu) & Tony Reed (Mos Generator), and Howling Giant collaborating with legendary former Accept shouter Udo Dirkschneider.

Jadd Shickler comments: "Our Redux releases have always been and will always be works of pure love and respect for truly amazing bands and albums, our way of celebrating classics and paying proper homage to the artists who've made some of the most meaningful music of our lives", states the Magnetic Eye Records label director. "We take the overwhelming response as a sign of trust and support for the dedication that goes into the Redux series, and we're thankful for the amazing response! Even with the industry-wide delays on vinyl production, we'll be making our strongest efforts to deliver these albums into everyone's hands before the end of 2021."

Back In Black [Redux] tracklisting:

"Hells Bells" - Red Fang

"Shoot To Thrill" - Howling Giant feat. Udo Dirkschneider

"What Do You Do For Money Honey" - Supersuckers

"Givin The Dog A Bone" - Smoking Lightning

"Let Me Put My Love Into You" - Heavy Temple feat. Valient Himself

"Back In Black" - Besvärjelsen

"You Shook Me All Night Long" - Jakethehawk feat. Patrick Waters

"Have A Drink On Me" - Whores feat. Bill Kelliher

"Shake A Leg" - Early Man

"Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" - Earthride

Best Of AC/DC tracklisting:

"Sin City" - Witchskull

"It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n Roll)" - Kal-el

"What's Next To The Moon" - Bob Balch & Tony Reed

"Bad Boy Boogie" - Kryptograf

"Walk All Over You" - Blue Heron

"Overdose" - Supersuckers

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)" - Riff Lord

"Whole Lotta Rosie" - Solace

"If You Want Blood" - Red Mesa

"The Razors Edge" - Ghost Ship Ritual

"Dog Eat Dog - Caustic Casanova

"High Voltage"" - Electric Frankenstein

"Night Prowler" - Domkraft

A message from the label: "Back In Black [Redux] presents new takes on all ten cuts from AC/DC's seminal seventh album. This was the first record to feature "new" singer Brian Johnson following the death of original larger-than-life frontman Bon Scott, and music historians agree that there was massive pressure on both the new singer and the band to deliver. Even so, nobody could have anticipated that they'd create one of the most important rock albums ever, and Magnetic Eye cannot wait for you to hear what many of your favorite bands from the stoner, doom, and riff-rock scene have done with some of the most iconic rock songs of all time.

"Along with Back In Black [Redux], we also present our Best Of AC/DC companion album, a 2-LP extravaganza featuring 13 bands offering their renditions of all-time classics and deep cuts from across the AC/DC catalog. Featuring an array of absolute heavyweights and hungry up-and-comers from the heavy rock underground, we've got no doubt that fans of the riff-heavy will be stoked to experience these massive AC/DC interpretations unlike any they've heard before.

"The Magnetic Eye [Redux] Series features hand-picked classic albums from across the history of rock and metal, re-imagined in their entirety from start to finish by bands we love."