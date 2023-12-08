AC/DC Meets BRENDA LEE In "Dirty Deeds Around The Christmas Tree" Mashup

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds Done Dirty Cheap" and Brenda Lee's Christmas classic, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree". Check it out below.

Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.

An AC/DC fan campaign to get "Thunderstruck" to Christmas #1 has been postponed, Official Charts reveals, but they have another chart trick up their sleeve.

Originally kickstarted on a Facebook fan group AC/DC We Salute You to celebrate 50 years since the iconic rockers first formed as a band, "Thunderstruck" was handpicked by members of the group as the AC/DC song to focus on getting to #1 during the most important chart race of the year. The hope being to repeat or even better the success of their similar campaign back in 2013 which saw them push AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" to a brand-new chart peak of #4.

First released in 1990 and taken from the band's 12th studio album, The Razors Edge, "Thunderstruck" originally peaked at #13 on the Official Singles Chart.

Official Charts have received confirmation from the organizers of the campaign that fans have decided to pull out of the Christmas #1 race for 2023, but they have a game plan. Their new campaign will delay the big push by two weeks to focus on the post-Christmas lull on the Official Singles Chart, which has reaped success for several notable #1s in the past.

In a statement to Official Charts, AC/DC Facebook fan page admins Steevi and Jon said: "After a vote across three separate AC/DC groups, including the original 2013 campaign group of over 100,000 members, we have decided to put back the campaign week to Friday 29th December to Thursday 4th January. By choosing to delay by two weeks, we'll also avoid being caught up in the Christmas songs that will no doubt be prominent the week after Christmas as well.

"Why? Because it focuses more on the band's 50th anniversary itself rather than being caught up in the Christmas mayhem, in which we feel many would love to see Fairytale of New York top the pack for reasons we all know well. When polled, 83% of AC/DC fans agreed so that's what we're going to do."

Read more at Official Charts