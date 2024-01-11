AC/DC - Members Of SLAYER, ANTHRAX, PRIMUS, BUCKCHERRY, FOO FIGHTERS, ALICE IN CHAINS And More Perform At Dean Delray's 2024 Tribute To BON SCOTT; Fan-Filmed Video

On January 9th, Dean Delray's Bon Scott Tribute took over the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California. Those in attendance were treated to a full rock and comedy show with Bill Burr, Dean Delray, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Steve Gorman (Black Crowes), Larry "Ler" LaLonde (Primus), Jay Buchanan and Scott Holiday (Rival Sons), Josh Freese (Foo Fighters), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Josh Zee, Billy Rowe (Buckcherry).

Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below: